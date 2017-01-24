A medical emergency helicopter carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday and all aboard were killed, local television reported Tuesday.

Video from the scene showed the front half of the helicopter completely destroyed on a snowy, fog-shrouded slope.

The accident happened on the other side of Italy's Gran Sasso mountain range about 100 km (62 miles) from the site of last week's avalanche that buried a hotel and killed at least 15 people.

The helicopter involved in Tuesday's accident was not part of ongoing rescue operations at the hotel. Instead, it was on its way to a hospital in the provincial capital of L'Aquila after picking up an injured skier.