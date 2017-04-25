THE HAGUE:- - The International Criminal Court Monday unsealed an arrest warrant for Libya's former security chief, accusing him of war crimes in 2011 during the regime of late dictator Moamer Gaddafi. The warrant, first issued in 2013, charges Mohamed Khaled al-Tuhamy, once head of Libya's internal security agency, with a total of seven charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity such as torture, imprisonment and persecution "to quash the political opposition to the Gaddafi regime by any means".