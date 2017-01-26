Srinagar : Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed Indian Republic Day, on Thursday, as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The day was marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities had put the entire occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar and Jammu under siege. Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory causing huge inconvenience to the people, KMS reported. The forces’ personnel conducted frisking and checking of vehicles and passengers in Srinagar and other major towns besides carrying out surprise raids in different areas.