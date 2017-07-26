JAPAN: Police and media reported that a woman, identified as Tokyo resident Midori Kawamiya, was arrested in the central prefecture of Aichi for allegedly destroying 54 violins and 70 bows worth around $950,000 that were owned by her ex-husband, yesterday.

Reports stated that the violins had been made or collected by her 62-year-old former partner. The 34-year-old was accused of breaking and entering into a man's home and wrecking the instruments, including an Italian-made instrument worth $445,000.

The couple had reportedly divorced a year ago, and the incident took place during the procedure.

The woman is a Chinese national and travelled to China several times after the incident. She was arrested upon her return to Tokyo.