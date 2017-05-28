During his first visit to kingdom, US President Donald Trump received gifts from Saudi King Shah Salman with worth of $ 1.2 billion, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to details, the gifts given by Saudi King included a precious diamond, armband made of pure gold with King Salman’s photo imprinted on it and 25 kilogram heavy sword made of pure gold with different diamonds and stones on it.

The sword is worth of $ 200 million.

Furthermore, gold and diamond made watches, worth of $ 200 million, were also gifted to Trump and his family.

A small replica of Statue of Liberty but made with gold, diamond and precious stones will also be sent to White House soon.

Meanwhile, one of the major roads in Riyadh has also been named after Trump.

A 125 meter long yacht, which is world’s tallest personal yacht as it has 80 rooms with 20 royal suits, will also be sent through US navy to America.

No US President has received these kinds of gifts before by Saudi Kingdom.