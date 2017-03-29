DHAKA - At least four people died and several remain missing after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers capsized on Tuesday in Bangladesh's Panguchi River, police said. Rescuers recovered the bodies of four female passengers from the river in Bagerhat, 370 kilometres southwest from Dhaka, police said. Rashedul Alam, a police official from Morelganj in Bagerhat, said a combination of strong currents and overloading caused the ferry to sink. He added that most of the passengers could swim to safety but at least 18, mainly women and children, are still missing.