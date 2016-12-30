AMSTERDAM: A building linked to the Association of Islamic Communities (AIC) in Culemborg, Netherlands was allegedly set on fire here on Wednesday.

The building, which was formerly a swimming pool, was bought by Association of Islamic Communities to turn into a religious and prayers center and authorities believe that the blaze was set intentionally by an arsonist.

Although, it is not yet clear if the building served entirely as an Islamic center, however it did have a prayer room at the back of the building. It is yet to be ascertained whether someone was inside the building at the time it caught fire.

Fire crews and police are desperately trying to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed the entire building.

Police reported that the fire appeared to have been started deliberately by arsonists.

No arrest has been made so far although the authorities have launched investigations into the alleged hate crime.