According to The Independent Pakistani-origin doctor, Naveed Yasin, faced racial slurs after he spent the past 48 hours working hard to save lives of those caught up in the Manchester bombing attack.

Yasin had been on his way back to Salford Royal Hospital after two days work to desperately save victims of the largest terror attack in the UK since 2005 when he was subject to the abuse.

The trauma and orthopaedic surgeon said he was driving when a “white, middle-aged van driver” pulled up beside him and blasted his horn.

The man reportedly shouted, “You brown, P*** b******.

“Go back to your own country, you terrorist. We don't want you people here. F*** off!”

Mr Yasin’s great-grandfather came to the UK from Pakistan in the 1960s and he grew up in Keighley, West Yorkshire. He now lives in Manchester with his wife and two daughters.

He told The Sunday Times, “I can't take away the hatred he had for me because of my skin colour... and the prejudices he had associated with this.

"We Mancunians will rebuild, we will rebuild the fallen buildings, the broken lives and the social cohesion we once had."

He added that while terrorism does not discriminate against race or religion, neither did the man who shouted at him.

Mr Yasin described his work alongside colleagues to help the Manchester Arena victims: “Many of my colleagues and I had never experienced injuries from a bomb blast and the effect it has, seeing these, is extremely profound and traumatising.”

Greater Manchester Police said there had been a spike in hate crimes after the attack, including a suspected arson attack on a mosque in Oldham.

Salman Abedi, a British man, blew himself up and 22 others after triggering an improvised explosive device in the foyer between Manchester Arena and Victoria Station after the Ariana Grande concert had ended.

Police said they had arrested 11 suspects aged between 18 and 44 in connection with the attack, including the brother of Abedi