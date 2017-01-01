Rawalpindi - A group of Sunni Tehrik Rawalpindi leaders called on Pirwadhai SHO and tendered an application before him for registration of a blasphemy case against Shan Taseer, son of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The group comprised Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti (President Pakistan Sunni Tehrik Rawalpindi), Allama Attaul Rehman Dhanyal, Sahibzada Muhammad Naqeebur Rehman Chishti and Allama Muhammad Shafique Qadri, sources said.

According to sources, the team appeared before the station house officer (SHO) Mustafa Kamal Niazi and lodged an application to register an FIR against Shan under section 295-C for committing blasphemy.

They also threatened the SHO to register a case, otherwise they would stage a protest demonstration on January 4, 2017.

Few days ago, Shan had made a video in Lahore, in which he had criticised section 295-C calling it an inhumane law.

Pirwadhai SHO took the application but no FIR had been registered so far, sources said.

Sunni Tehrik also lodged complaints against Shan at Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal police stations.

Niazi, when contacted, said he has brought the matter into the notice of senior police officer who would decide the matter.