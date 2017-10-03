Islamabad-The International Islamic University (IIUI) faced a serious crisis in the beginning of new academic session when the university administration failed to manage strength of students in the limited classrooms.

An official of the university informed The Nation that faculty of social sciences is facing severe shortage of classrooms and the administration has failed to find solution to the problem. “Social sciences and law faculty locked horns when a large number of students are admitted to the latter department,” said official.

The university administration had planned to shift the social sciences from the same block and allot all classrooms to law faculty but it was not implemented.

The official said that social sciences faculty refused to shift from the block and students of law in protest also attended few classes while sitting on the floor.

The number of newly-admitted students in the beginning of semester had to return without taking classes because of non-availability of classrooms.

Similar is the situation in media sciences department where from BS to PhD classes are being managed in only two classrooms.

He said though there is no evening session in the Department of Media Sciences, yet students are attending classes in the evening due to non-availability of classrooms.

The problem surfaces every year, but the administration does not take any initiative to resolve it, he said.

He said that this year more than 600 students are enrolled at the Law faculty which increased the university revenue but there was no sufficient arrangement of classes for the new comers,” he said.

There are total of five academic blocks of IIUI, including 03 male and 02 female and the situation is not different anywhere, he said. He said there are around eight faculties at the IIUI with each having five departments and the total strength of students is around ten thousand.

The official said that university acquires 704 acres land but no new academic block was constructed in the last five years due to negligence of the university administration. Along with classrooms there is also lack of offices for teachers, he added. University Spokesperson Hasan Aftab initially denied any such situation in the university and he would discuss the issue in detail later.

However, The Nation contacted repeatedly on his number, sent text message and WhatsApp but he didn’t reply.