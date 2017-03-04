Islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed an organised two-member gang involved in snatching mobile phones and handbags from women at gunpoint.

The gang struck people on the streets of different sectors in Islamabad, said the police. The SIU has recovered a motorcycle, two pistols (30-bore and 32-bore), and seven snatched mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Muslim Khan, son of Gulistan Khan, resident of Sokai Bazaar, Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Muhammad Ali, son of Azhar Ali, resident of Nowshehra. Preliminary investigation has revealed that on January 31, 2017, the said gang snatched a handbag from the wife of Captain Burhan Aziz in F10 Markaz for which a case under section 382 PPC at police station Shalimar was registered.

The said gang on April 21, 2016, snatched cash from a bakery salesman, Naseer Ahmed while he was going back to his home.

A case under section 382 PPC at police station Shalimar was registered. The said gang has revealed numerous incidents in sectors F10, F11, E11 and G13 of Islamabad.

The said gang has also revealed stealing a motorcycle from the area of sector E-11 as well. The SIU/CIA is checking the record of concerned police stations and further investigation is underway.





tahir niaz