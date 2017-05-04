Islamabad-CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom conducted Youth Chinese Test (YCT) at Roots Millennium Schools One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad.

As many as 15 Chinese language teachers from CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom supervised the YCT test. Almost 326 students from 17 different campuses of Roots Millennium Schools nationwide appeared in the Youth Chinese Test at One World Campus Islamabad. The Duration of the test was two hours. CRI teachers and the representative from China Radio International Chen appreciated the way the Youth Chinese Test was conducted. Youth Chinese Test is an international standard test for checking Chinese language ability, and assess the learner’s ability to use Chinese in their daily life and in their studies. YCT written test consists of two parts: listening and reading.

YCT test is held three times in Pakistan so far, and around the world it is being organised by Confucius Institutes in more than 300 countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, etc.

YCT Level One is to master a vocabulary of 80 words and short sentences; YCT Level Two is to master a vocabulary of 160 words and longer sentences. There being four levels in total to understand the short passages on the topics of school study, and conduct basic communications in topics such as feelings, attitudes, suggestions, sports and the descriptions of people and objects.

This initiative has enabled the students to learn Mandarin Chinese Language and has helped them to explore China through summer and winter camp by CRI Confucius Classroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Roots Millennium Schools’ CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI said, “The youth on both sides of the border is untapped resource that needs to be utilised in the 21st century by eliminating the language barrier. This driving force will be responsible for growth and development of our nations and region. Meanwhile, 7500 students of Roots Millennium Schools are learning Chinese language on full-time basis as part of the mandatory school curriculum from grade-1 to grade-7 with the support of Chinese language foreign faculty.

This language initiative will enable the youth to think about the challenges of tomorrow.