islamabad - The protest at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) – for the separation of hospital from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) – has increased the patients’ woes, on Wednesday.

The protest held by PIMS employees including medical, paramedical and general staff entered into the third day, meanwhile, dozens of scheduled surgeries were postponed and Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) remained closed.

The hospital employees demanded immediate separation of the hospital from SZAMBU to secure their civil servant services structure.

The CADD had sent the separation summary of both entities to then Prime Minister, but the legislation to conclude the legal procedure has not completed so far.

An average of 5000 patients from the region visit PIMS on daily basis, however, the patients are turning back for last three days because of dysfunctional services.

Because of protest, around 40 operations are being postponed daily while the laboratories also remained closed.

Though the emergency department has not been closed for medicine and surgery and ambulance service is also working but less number of staff is performing the duty.

Earlier, young doctors and consultants of the hospital also joined the protest.

The protest starts early in the morning and ends in the afternoon, halting all normal medical services for patients.

President Nursing Association, Imam Din talking to The Nation said that the protest would continue until their demands are met by the administration.

“We are protesting for this cause for the last four years but the administration is not serious. On the other hand, employees are being directed to join the university or they will be sent into the surplus pool,” he said.

He said that 4000 employees of PIMS are suffering because of two managements in the hospital.

“Emergency services are not closed for patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said that no responsible official has approached the protesters for negotiations.

The university administration sent a letter to CADD seeking strict action against the protesting employees.

The letter written by Pro Vice-Chancellor (VC) Abid Zaheer Farooqi stated that the paramedical staff has distant itself from duties and strict action must be taken against them.

The letter said, “The doctors had arrived for work but the supporting paramedical and nursing staffs (except for critical area staff) have stayed away from duties and routine work is at standstill. This sorry state of affairs is causing difficulties for the patients and should not be allowed to continue.”

VC SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram talking to The Nation said that separation of both entities is a legal issue which is already underway.

“We would ask the government to expedite the process, meanwhile, we are negotiating with the employees to resume their duties,” he said.

He also added that it is a rumour that PIMS would be turned into a private entity, as it is not logically possible.