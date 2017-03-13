islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Microsoft will bring `Microsoft’s Imagine Cup’, the premium student technology competition, to Pakistan soon.

Microsoft’s Imagine Cup is happening in Pakistan for more than a decade now. It is an incredible opportunity for the youth of Pakistan to participate and utilize their potential and passion towards creating technological solutions, their Final Year Projects and compete to win $100,000.

Director IT HEC Anwar Amjad said during both national and international levels, the evaluations will be made on the basis of deliverables submitted on Imagine Cup site.

The requirements are Project title, description, proposal, software, software instructions and video One Drive URL. The teams will first compete at the regional level and then the winning teams will qualify for national level. A mix of judges from both academia (as directed by HEC) and industry evaluates the solutions during both rounds, he added.

Technology will be the primary judging criteria. Regional & National Finals detailed per team plan and relative winner’s announcements will be made on Official MSDN Pakistan Community Blog.

Started in 2003, Microsoft’s Imagine Cup is an opportunity for students and young innovators from all around the world to bring their ideas and imagination to life. It gives them a chance to show that how their technologies and software solutions will change the world.

HR district committees to be

notified soon

Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) is working exclusively on Human Rights district committees which would start working for the welfare of people at grass root level after their notification soon.

The ministry has asked the nomination from district administration to form committees and so far they have received representations from 65 districts which would be notified after the finalization of name of respective districts public representatives, local government officials, officials of line departments including police, social welfare, health departments, prison, district bar council and press club representatives, civil society organizations, minorities etc.

Each committee would have 12 to 15 members, an official of ministry of human rights told APP, adding that the committees would work to create awareness on human rights issues among masses and ensure their fundamentals rights without any delay.

He further informed that names of public representatives has not been received so far which is the basic hindrance in establishing these committees. He said provision of basis rights to all without any discrimination is the top priority of the present government and on the directives of Minister for human rights Kamran Micheal, they have taken this initiative which would help redress grievances of people at their door steps.