Islamabad - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad Tuesday indicted four persons arrested for their alleged role in publishing blasphemous material on the social media.

The ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand conducted hearing of this matter and framed the charges against the four accused facing the charges of publishing blasphemous content on the social media.

However, the accused including Professor Anwar, Abdul Waheed, Rana Nauman and Nasir denied the charges. Therefore, the court issued summons to the witnesses and deferred the proceedings till September 25.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted a charge sheet against the four suspects, and the judge directed the FIA to provide copies of the charge sheets to the suspects.

According to details, the FIA has included the alleged blasphemous content and a forensic report part of the charge sheet.

The FIA has so far arrested four suspects in the case who are all in jail on judicial remand.

The suspects were booked by the FIA on March 19 under Sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA), and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

three people are still at large and the investigation agency is trying to arrest them.