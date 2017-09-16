ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday assigned the additional portfolio of Planning Development and Reforms to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

“In terms of Rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business,1973,the Prime Minister has been pleased to assign, with immediate effect, the additional portfolio of Planning Development and Reforms to Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for interior,” said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here said.

However Sartaj Aziz will work as a deputy chairman planning commission. Before joining as interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal was working as a minister as well as deputy chairman of the commission. After assuming power as deputy chairman, Sartaj Aziz has taken several steps to streamline the work of planning commission.





OUR STAFF REPORTER