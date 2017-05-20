Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday invited the Air University team involved in the promotion and implementation of Urdu language and applauded their efforts.

The Air University team headed by Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Wasima Shehzad presented the recommendation report and conference proceedings held previous year for the promotion of Urdu language.

Prof. Dr Wasima Shehzad briefed some of the important recommendations of the conference regarding language policy in official domains and in the fields of education, media, law, medicine and military.

President Mamnoon Hussain directed his team to utilize this report as a guiding framework for the implementation of Urdu and preservation and promotion of all Pakistani Languages.

The air university team was also invited by the Senate’s Standing Committee for Law and by Academy of Letters where the same report was presented.

Air University Faculty of Social Sciences held a policy dialogue to address the concerns of the linguistics issues of Pakistan which quite often lead to crises.

As a follow up, and keeping abreast with the linguistic scenario of Pakistan, Faculty of Social Sciences, Air University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) also organized the Policy Dialogue on Language of Pakistan on October 25-06, 2016.

The dialogue was unique of its kind as it engaged all the stake holders including educationists, lawyers, judges, media persons, doctors, bureaucrats, military persons and other officials.

Language experts from USA, Spain, Jordan, Algeria and Libya also participated in this dialogue and gave their valuable input regarding language planning and policy.

The dialogue was followed by two post conference publications including Conference Proceedings and Recommendation Report.

These publications were shared with all the stakeholders including policy makers in Government of Pakistan.

Akhtar Abbas and Prof. Wasima Shehzad have presented research papers based on language planning and policy in Thailand and China.