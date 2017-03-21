Islamabad - Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested the ring leader of an Afghan gang who allegedly killed persons during dacoities, a police spokesman said on Monday. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from the accused. Reviewing incidents of dacoities and murder of people during dacoity bid, SSP Islamabad constituted a team to ensure arrest of the perpetrators. The team succeeded in arresting the ring leader of Afghan gang, Ghulam Sadiq alias Ghulam Khan Ghulama, resident of Jalal Abad Afghanistan. During preliminary investigation, he confessed killing of Saqib Rehman in an attempt to snatch purse from him at I-10 Markaz Park on April 27, 2013. He and his other accomplices were found involved in several dacoities and firing incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi and Industrial Area police stations. Further investigation is underway as special police teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of his other accomplices.