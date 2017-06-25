Rawalpindi - Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to guard the public property and lives on Chand Raat and during Nimaz-e-Eid in the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, while sharing security plan with media men on Saturday said that a total of 3800 police officers and well-equipped jawans would perform security duty. He said Nimaz-e-Eid would be held in 873 mosques, 50 Imambargahs and 63 open places and the police would provide adequate security to the devotees.

Moreover, elite force commandoes, mounted riders, quick respond force, special branch of Punjab police, mohafiz squads, national volunteers and lady cops would also assist the police force during security duty, he said.

“All the station house officers will patrol in their jurisdiction on Chand Raat to maintain law and order situation. Special pickets have also been set up at all entry and exit points in the district to arrest outlaws while SPs will monitor the situation,” CPO added.

He said all the mosque committees have been directed to set up walk-through gates on entry points and adopt a comprehensive mechanism of body search of devotees before allowing to go inside for Eid prayer.

CPO said that some 500 police jawans would also assist traffic wardens in order to maintain law and order situation and to facilitate the tourists in Murree during Eid holidays. He said police also devised a comprehensive traffic plan to control traffic rush in hill station.

Commenting on traffic police special drive against one-wheeling, CPO Israr Ahmed said he has constituted special squads to net the one-wheelers on Chand Raat. He said strict action would be taken against those found involved in showing stunts on roads and they would also be sent to jail. He asked the parents not to allow their young children use motorcycles for one-wheeling, as it could not only be dangerous for them but also for other road users. He directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to deal all the one wheelers with iron hands and put them behind the lock-ups.