Islamabad-Residents of the locality New Sohan are facing number of municipality problems and decry the negligence of city administration, speakers said on Tuesday.

These views were expressed in a ceremony by the local leadership of minority community residing in the localities along Islamabad Expressway.

The speakers at the launching ceremony of the office of United Religions Initiatives, Multi Cooperation Circles, Islamabad Capital Territory (URI MCCI ICT) on called upon the government to address the problems faced by the people living in New Sohan.

The ceremony was attended among others by, Interfaith Dialogue Centre Head Amna Hoti, URI Asia Coordinator Father OP James Chanan, Zubair Ahmed Farooq Advocate Deputy Attorney Punjab Global Trustee URI Mrs Saeeda Yasmeen Raja and others.

Coordinator URI MCCI ICT Dr Allama GR Chishti said that majority of residents of the area comprises of members of minorities including Christians whereas some Muslim and Hindu families also reside here.

“The area which falls under UC 21 resembles like a downtrodden slum and we are quite dejected at this situation,” he added.

He said dilapidated roads in this area have become more troublesome for residents of the area.

He said that city administration has though assured to solve the problems of the area but practical steps are required instead of assurances.

However, Dr Chishti said that UC-21 Chairman Malik Amir on self help basis has initiated work on filling up the ditches developed on the roads of the area.

“People of the area who are dependent upon personal borehole for water in their homes are also suffering because water bore is getting drier with water level in this area falling drastically,” he said.

He said the area lacks a proper water supply system at state level and we are determined to raise this issue and call upon all local and global organisations to play their role in provision of clean drinking water supply system to the minorities of this area.

Other speakers also expressed their dejection at the plight of the area and assured Dr Chishti of their all out support in raising the problems of the area at different levels for its development.