Islamabad - A Pakistan Air Force aircraft (F-7PG) crashed on Thursday near Mianwali during a routine operational training mission.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mianwali”, a PAF spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and no loss of civilian life and property has been reported on the ground.

He said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

The PAF follows a highly professional approach in maintaining its combat and non-combat air fleet, the statement said.