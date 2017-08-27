rawalpindi - A lower court has granted two-day physical remand of a former MP from Chakwal and his driver allegedly involved in confining a girl and contracting marriage with her forcibly, police sources informed on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate Qasim Rasool has given two accused Muhammad Faiz Taman and his driver Rashid into physical custody to police for two days and ordered them to reproduce the accused before the court on August 28 for further proceeding. Police, earlier, have apprehended ex-MNA Muhammad Faiz Taman and his driver Rashid from the office of DSP Saddar Circle after Taman was found guilty during an inquiry of detaining a girl namely Emaan Malik and contracting marriage with her forcibly.

Following instructions of IGP Punjab, Rawat police had registered a case against Taman and his accomplices on the complaint of Ayesha Malik, sister of Emaan.

A police team produced Muhammad Faiz Taman and his driver Rashid before the court of Judicial Magistrate Qasim Rasool and pleaded physical remand of the accused for five days for further investigation in the case.

However, defense lawyer Malik Faisal Advocate opposed the plea of police and argued the court should send his client to jail on judicial remand. The prosecution told the court that the accused should be given into the custody of police as investigators have to recover the belongings of the applicant from the custody of the accused.

After completion of arguments by both parties, Judicial Magistrate Qasim Rasool granted police two days physical remand of the accused and other investigators to produce them again before the court on August 28 for further proceeding.

Meanwhile, a large number of relatives of both parties gathered outside the court at the time of hearing of the case. However, no unpleasant incident took place on the occasion. A source disclosed to The Nation that a verbal clash occurred between Faiz Taman and Emaan Malik, the victim girl, in office of DSP Saddar Circle, where they appeared for an inquiry held by the DSP. SHO Police Station Rawat Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, said police have locked up the accused and would investigate the allegations. He said police are looking for other accused involved in the case and would arrest them soon.