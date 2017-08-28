Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Division health workers have protested outside the District Health Office over the non-payment of salaries. During the protest, protesters blocked and closed the road for traffic, due to which flow of traffic was affected badly. The protesters have said that they have been directed to do duty in double shifts; however, the payments have not yet been made.

Since the health workers announced for boycotting the duties, the anti-dengue and anti-polio drive are likely to be affected badly.