Islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khattak has directed the concerned quarters to provide complete security, training, transportation and health as well as food facilities to children participating in the police summer camp.

Reviewing the arrangements during his visit to the summer camp, he said that an elaborate mechanism should be in place to provide complete facilities to children which should include pick and drop facility, security cover, food and health plans and training arrangements for them, said police officials on Thursday.

He said the purpose of running such summer camp is to ensure close liaison between police and public. The IGP ordered the doctors and medical staff at Police Line Headquarters to ensure health cover to participating kids and also asked to depute an officer of inspector level to coordinate about security related issues. He also directed the officials to inform the parents about students’ activities at summer camp on daily basis. He warned that no laxity in the affairs of summer school would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Ramana police have booked Zaheer Abbas and four others in connection with kidnapping of a girl for bad purposes. Police came into action after 50 days, as the incident occurred on June 5, 2017 but the case was registered on July 26.

Police, on the complaint of the brother of the girl, have booked Zaheer Abbas, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Shakeel, Haleem Khan and Shahid Imran under section 365-B of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Koral police have booked Tabassam, Jehangir, Shazia and Yasmeen Arif for their involvement in immoral activities. They have been booked under Section 371-A-B of the PPC. Section 371-A of the PPC deals with sale of a person for prostitution and Section 371-B purchase of a person for prostitution. According to the details, Tabassam and Jehangir were accompanying both the females at Ghouri Town to offer their services to the clients. Further investigation is underway.

In the meantime, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police raided at a distillery in sector G-13/2 and recovered huge quantity of liquor from there. According to details, the SIU checked a vehicle (IDL-1515) in street # 70 in sector G-13/3 and recovered 20 liquor bottles from it and also arrested bootlegger Sajid Masih. During preliminary investigation from the nabbed accused, it was revealed that a distillery is being run in sector G-13/2. A case has been registered into the matter and further efforts are underway to arrest those running this brewing factory.

