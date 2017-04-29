Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Friday suspended Election Commission of Pakistan’s order wherein it had disqualified Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim Khan on April 26.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Sardar Nasim and issued suspension order against the ECP’s decision in this matter.

While suspending ECP order, Justice Aamer observed that once a returned candidate is administered oath, ECP cannot adjudicate the matter but relevant forum is election tribunal.

It was April 26 when ECP through order had disqualified and de-seated Nasim under the allegations that he used his influence to rig the reserved seat elections before he was elected as mayor.

ECP had disqualified Nasim on the petitions of Tahira Tanvir of PML-N and Lubna Iqbal of PTI.

Earlier, they had moved the petitions before the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench that were dismissed. After dismissal of their petitions they went to ECP.

In 2015 local bodies elections PML-N had won 40 union councils, PPP three seats, PTI won two and the Awami Muslim League had grabbed one seat.

After issuing the above-mentioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter till second week of May for further proceedings.