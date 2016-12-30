ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif said today that his Government’s untiring efforts and dedication to resolve the core issues confronted by the people of Pakistan have yielded very positive results. The PM further said that speedy work on mega power generation projects is underway along with internal and regional connectivity projects that would change the outlook and destiny of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was talking to MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail, NA-162(Sahiwal-III) who called on him at the Prime Minister House.

Nawaz Sharif said that the development and welfare schemes of the government aim at the socio-economic uplift of the people and to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country where equal opportunities are available to every citizen of Pakistan.

He further said that the people’s representatives should maintain an active contact with the people of their constituencies so that they are aware of the issues faced by people, and must take all necessary steps to resolve them.

Appreciating the leadership role of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail said the country was facing multiple challenges when the present government assumed office, but the leadership steered the country out of these challenges; successfully overcoming issues. The MNA said that the present government has initiated mega power and roads infrastructure projects across the country. He said that the overall security situation of the country has improved significantly and the load shedding hours have substantially decreased, which are the most vivid performance indicators of the present government. ‘’ The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and developed state”, said the MNA.