Islamabad - An elderly woman was killed, while 10 others got injured as fire erupted in a hotel in the federal capital on Thursday morning. The fire broke out due to short circuit in a hotel room located at Rawal Dam Chowk.

The smoke engulfed others areas of the hotel, leaving a woman dead, while 10 people were injured due to suffocation. The victims were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The deceased was aged 60.

The injured were discharged after they were administered medical aid.

Five rooms of the hotel were affected due to the fire incident. Two fire brigade vehicles reached the area and doused the blazing fire.

The police have started to search for victim’s family.

Meanwhile, a man was looted at gunpoint within the Rawalpindi Civil Lines police jurisdiction.

Faisal, a resident of Civil Lines, lodged a complaint with the local police that two motorcyclists intercepted him near Civil Lines area and held him hostage at gunpoint and made off with hand bag containing Rs0.287 million in cash.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.