HYDERABAD: In this hot and rainy season the people of Hyderabad spend a miserable life due to failure of power and water scarcity. Residents of different localities included Tilak Inclined, Heerabad, saddar, Resham Bazar, Cloth Market, Lajput Road, Latifabad and Qasimabad complained of the prolong power suspension and water shortage.

The peoples of different areas told APP here on Friday that sometimes the period of power suspension was prolonged to the morning and people were unable to fill overhead water tank. They said that besides power suspension the area people were facing low voltage since long. They also complained of fluctuations and low voltage in the area, saying that television, refrigerator, and computers could not be used due to the problem. They said that power supply played hide and seeks the whole day. The business community said that due to power failures their business suffered a lot and they were unable to run their business in the evening hours due to power cut, which were causing them huge losses every month.

The locals demanded the higher authorities to solve their problems.