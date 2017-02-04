KARACHI : Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Misbahuddin Fareed has directed the Tax Directorate to take effective measures to further increase the revenue and also bring the new consumers into the tax net.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the tax officials of the Water Board, said a statement on Friday. He called upon the tax officers to perform their duties with devotion and honesty to improve their performance. He stressed them to run the affairs of the organization transparently and on merit.

Misbahuddin Fareed said that negligent officials will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. He also directed the officials concerned to issue notices to consumers for recovery of dues of Water Board and said that after expiry of notice period the connections of defaulter should be disconnected.

The field officers should regularly attend duty and after marking their entry send the same to their respective areas, he directed. He said that district offices should also ensure on-demand issuance of duplicates bills to consumers. Consumers should be provided the facility of installments of their payments in accordance with the rules and procedures, he added.