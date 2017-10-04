KARACHI - Girls students secured all three top positions of Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) of Commerce (private) second year annual examination 2017. The results of annual examination 2017 of Commerce (Private) and Home Economics (first Year) were announced by Chairman BIEK Professor Inam Ahmed in a ceremony held at BIEK, said a statement here on Tuesday.

The Chairman announced that all the three positions were secured by the girls students; Hira Ziauddin d/o Ziauddin Ahmad roll number,669406 secured 858 marks out of 1,100 and stood first, Eqsa Yousaf d/o Yousaf roll number 654503 obtained 850 marks and got second position, while Fatma Mirza d/o Basit Bag roll number 655254 stand third with 840 marks.

He further said that a total of 7,209 candidates appeared in the exams and 2,767 succeeded. The pass percentage remained 38.38.

Prof Inam Ahmed said that 283 candidates appeared in the home economics exams in which 153 succeeded. The total pass percentage remained 54.06.