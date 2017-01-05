KARACHI – Following the notice taken by Commissioner Karachi against soaring prices of milk, dairy farmers have withdrawn the decision of increasing milk prices.

After the announcement of Rs9 per liter increase in the prices by Dairy Farmers Association, the commissioner swung into action and called the President of Dairy Farmer Association to his office.

On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan said that increase in the rates was not acceptable and directed the president to take back the decision on immediately. Later, Dairy Farmers Association President Haji Akhter withdrew the increase of Rs9 per liter.–Staff Reporter and assured the commissioner that the milk sellers would sell milk at Rs71 per liter.

Furthermore, commissioner Karachi has directed deputy commissioners of the city to take stern action against vendors who sell milk at higher rates and also other grocery items. “If any vendor found selling milk and other items at higher rates, he should be sent to jail and fine be also imposed on him,” he instructed.