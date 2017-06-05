KARACHI - At least two people were injured in an explosion in the Orangi Town area on Sunday afternoon.

Police ruled out the possibility of a terror activity and said that it was an accident. They said the explosion took place at a gas welding shop located at Sector 11.5 in the Orangi Town area. Police said that workers at a shop were doing welding when a gas cylinder exploded. As a result of the explosion, a worker and a minor boy were wounded. They were identified as Imran Noshad and seven-year-old Ali Enayat. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed their condition out of danger. No case was registered as the police said the explosion took place accidentally.

Separately, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect in the Malir District of the city. The suspect identified as Naeem Ahmed allegedly belongs to a political party and was arrested by Saudabad police. Police officials said that a murder case had been registered against him at Khokhrapar Police Station and he had escaped from an anti-terrorism court. The case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Also, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police claimed to have arrested two suspects. They were later identified as Omair alias Raju and Bahadur Ali. Police officials said the suspects used to loot people coming from ATM machines. Police said the suspects were professional criminals and had been imprisoned in the past. At least five cases were registered against them in the past.