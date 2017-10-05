KARACHI - An unknown motorcyclist left three more women wounded in parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the three women came under attack within half-an- hour. The first incident took place at Gulshan-e-Jamal where the motorcyclist attacked and injured a woman and later two more women were injured on Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA Chowrangi, respectively. The injured women were shifted to different private hospitals.

Following the incidents, police officials reached the sites and inquired about the incidents.

Police officials said that apparently, the same culprit, who was behind the series of attacks on women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and its surrounding areas, was behind recent attacks on women, adding that all the three women were attacked with a sharp- edged material while nothing could be said until the investigations were complete.

Earlier, the police had claimed that they had taken at least six people, having resemblance with the attacker, into custody for interrogation. However, the Force has so far failed to probe series of attacks on women that began on September 25.

So far total nine women have been hurt in these attacks, including three on Wednesday.