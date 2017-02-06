KARACHI - Surjani Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist and murderer of a teenage girl.

Police investigators said they had solved the blind murder case and arrested the man allegedly involved in the murder of the young woman, who was found dead at an under-construction building in Surjani Town on February 2. Locals had informed the police about girl’s body. Police shifted her body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where doctors said that she was raped and then strangled.

A special police team headed by Surjani DSP Sohrab Meo was formed to investigate the case and arrest the suspect.

DSP Meo said the victim went missing a day before she was found dead. She was a resident of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area and went missing after she left the beauty parlour where she worked as a henna design maker.

Police officials said they found during the investigation that victim’s cousin had murdered her. “Our informer informed us that she was seen on a motorcycle with someone,” DSP Meo told a press conference at his office. “Finally, we traced the owner of the motorcycle,” he said, adding that police later arrested the accused, Rizwan alias Raja.

He said the accused had confessed to his crime. “She was my cousin,” he told police. “We had an affair and I killed her over the same issue,” he said.

The family of the girl demanded justice. They said the accused should be punished for his crime.

Though police have claimed to have found the killer of the teenaged henna design maker, they have yet to find a clue to kidnappers and rapists of a minor girl who was later found in a stream in Korangi last month. Police have not found any clue to the culprits in this case despite passage of at least two weeks.