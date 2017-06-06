KARACHI - The Sindh government allocated Rs12 billion for mega projects of the port city in the budget presented here on Monday; 20 percent more than what was reserved for the purpose in the last fiscal year.

Around 67.7 percent of this amount is meant for 14 new projects. These include construction of four new flyovers, construction, re-construction and remodeling of existing roads, and improvement of water supply lines in the city.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that flyovers would be built over Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed roads’ intersection at a cost of Rs1.5 billion; a flyover over Lee Market at the cost of Rs0.664 billion; another flyover over ICI intersection to be completed at the cost of Rs1 billion and over Sunset to Gizri boulevards intersection to be completed at the cost of Rs0.7 billion.

“The bridge over Korangi Nullah near Habib Bank will also be widened, which will consume Rs0.2 billion,” the CM informed.

Talking about the roads, Murad said that Landhi-12000 road will be constructed and remodeled from Korangi Crossing to Dawood Chowrangi at the cost of Rs1.5 billion. “This project is to incur more expenditures than other projects to be completed this fiscal year,” the CM told the Assembly.

“The second most expensive road to be built this year is from Fawara Chowk to Garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back via Zaibunnisa Road and to cost Rs0.65 billion. More Rs1.14 billion will be spent on other roads,” he elaborated.

Murad further said that the government would be spending Rs0.27 billion on the construction of storm water drains from Hasan Square to Lyari River and from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah of Sharae Faisal. “Rs0.4 billion will be spent on laying pipelines of 24-inch diameter for improving the water supply in Baldia Town,” Murad added.

According to budgetary documents, Rs3.996 billion have been assigned for the completion of already existing 15 projects.

These include revised costs for widening of Sharae Faisal, construction of University Road from Hasan Square to Nipa Chowrangi and from NED University to Safoora Chowk, rehabilitation of zoo and others.

Some projects that were not part of the ADP, but were mentioned in CM’s budget speech included supply of additional 65 million gallons of water from Haleji Lake to the city and setting up of five effluent treatment plants in industrial area.

Murad announced Rs6.4 million for the completion of the already delayed project, Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV), and also mentioned the federal government’s commitment to add Rs9.95 from its pocket.

For the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan, known as S-III, his government has allocated Rs 1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, in his budget speech, informed about the development of other five divisions of Sindh.

Hyderabad division consists of districts Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatha, Sajawal, Matiari, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro.

The government has allocated Rs37.13 billion for the development of Hyderabad division.

Similarly, the government will be providing Rs18.72billion for the development of Mirpurkhas division under the ADP. “The division remains a high priority area in recent years because of drought like situation and Thar Coal fields,” the CM explained.

Murad further told that the government had proposed Rs15.59 billion for the development of Shaheed Benazirabad division, which consists of districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Nausher-o-Feroze.

“Larkana division consists of districts Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore for which Rs18.15 billion have been allocated,” the CM informed.

Similarly, he said, Sukkur division consists of three districts Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur for which the government had allocated Rs14.52 billion.