KARACHI - Four persons, including three women, were killed while 10 others were wounded when a speeding bus overturned on an under-construction University Road here on Thursday.

Police said that the bus, bearing registration number PE-4042, overturned near Bait-ul-Mukaram Mosque, University Road due to high-speed.

After having learnt about the incident, rescuers from different organisations rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospitals where doctors pronounced four persons dead; three women among them. Police said that driver of the coach was unable to maintain balance of the coach because of the ongoing construction work. Following the incident, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar immediately reached the University Road to gain first-hand information about the tragedy.

He said it was unfortunate that van and bus drivers drove recklessly, and they did not take into account the risks their recklessness could cause to others.

He also expressed concern over increasing rate of accidents on city roads and asked the traffic police to take notice of it as controlling the traffic was its duty.

Wasim said the University Road, which served as a main artery, was presently in a very bad condition and accidents happened there on daily basis.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured as well as for those who lost their lives in the accident.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to give strength and courage to the family members of the deceased to bear the loss. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamat-e-Islami and other parties have also shown deep sorrow over the casualties of innocent people.

They said that the incident had occurred because of the construction work on the road, which they argued had started without proper planning.

They further said that arrangements ought to have been made for alternative routes prior to the start of work. “Because this was not done, accidents are increasing day by day,” they added.

They demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the accident and get the construction work completed as early as possible.

They also urged that proper alternative routes be given to the commuters.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the accident and directed the Sindh IG AD Khawaja to constitute an inquiry committee to probe the mishap.

The IG has directed DIG traffic and DIG East to submit the inquiry report and point out those responsible for the tragedy.