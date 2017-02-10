KARACHI - Sindh and Balochistan governments have constituted a joint secretaries committee to resolve their water-related issues and remove encroachments from their common canal systems for smooth irrigational supplies.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here between the two chief ministers, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sanaullah Zehri.

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali especially attended the meeting, while MPA Mir Dostain Khan Domki, MPA Tariq Magsi, Adviser Haji Khan Lehri, MPA Majid Abro, Mir Asim Kurd MPA, Izhar Hussain Khoso, MPA, Secretary Irrigation Balochistan Saleem Awan were also along with CM Balochistan while Sindh CM was assisted by provincial ministers Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Manzoor Wassan, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar and Secretary Irrigation Junaid Memon.

The inter-provincial issues between Sindh and Balochistan, as raised by former prime minister Mir Zafrullah Jamali on behalf of Balochistan government, included short supplies of water in pat feeder and Khirthar Canal, removal of encroachments from pat feeders canal embankments, pumping of drainage effluent into Kihirthar Canal, delay in timely completion of RBOD-III projects and inequitable distribution of Hub Dam storage (water) between Sindh and Balochistan.

With respect to the short supplies at pat feeder, Khirthar Canal, Sindh CM said Balochistan got water mainly through Pat Feeder Canal off-taking from Gudu Barrage and Khirthar Canal of North Western Canal off-taking from Sukkur Barrage.

“Besides that Balochistan also receives water from Uch, which has a design discharge of 700 cusecs and Manuthi Canal, design discharge of 600 cusecs, off-taking from Desert Canal and from more than 50 direct outlets with a design discharge of about 727.55 cusecs from Desert Canal and Begari Canal at Guddu Barrage,” he added.

Murad said that there was no complaint or little complaint regarding supplies of water from Guddu Barrage.

He added that in fact Sindh was supplying more water than the water accord share of Balochistan, if water supplies from Direct Outlets are included in Balochistan share.

The CM, however, admitted that there were some complaints of shortage of water in Khirthar Canal of Sukkur Barrage.

Giving reason of the shortage, he said that pond level had developed at Sukkur Barrage; therefore North Western Canal and Dadu Canla could not draw their full share of water.

“As a result, the entire system in Sindh and Balochistan face water shortage,” he added.

Murad, who also holds the portfolio of Irrigation Minister, proposed constitution of a two-member committee, consisting of secretaries of irrigation of both provinces to study the ways and means to resolve this issue.

Discussing the removal of encroachments, Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri said there was presence of encroachments on the embankments from

RD-0 to RD125 affecting the water flow badly.

Sindh CM directed the commissioner Larkana to remove encroachments in consultation with Balochistan government.

Balochistan CM said that the Sindh pumped huge quantity of drainage effluent of Shikarpur, Larkana and Garhi Yasin drains into NW Canal at Rd-83 and Rd-152.

He added that the saline water had affected the quality of water in the command of Khirthar Canal, causing water borne diseases as well as affecting the crop production.

Responding to this, Sindh chief minister said that about 350 cusecs of drainage effluent was being pumped into NW Canal which was about 4 percent of the drain capacity of NW canal and normally punchoo water (drain water of rice crop) was disposed off in NW canal and this water was also distributed to the command area of Sindh and no loss had been reported in terms of production.

He added that the test report compiled by Tando Jam Lab shows that the water is fit for irrigation purposes.

The chief minister Balochistan raised the issue of completion of RBOD-III to pass 765 cusecs of drainage effluent of Balochistan, 600 cusecs from Hiarudin Pump Station and 165 cusecs of Chukhi, but work had been delayed, as a result lands of Balochistan were destroying.

Sindh CM said that the work on RBOD-II being carried out by Wapda has been halted due to shortage of funds, and this was the project of the federal government. “Therefore, Sindh cannot do anything,” he clarified.

He added that until and unless the RBOD-II was not completed, RBOD-III could be taken up by Wapda. “However, he has some reports that the project has been sent to ECNEC for approval,” he informed.

He further said that the residents of Shahdadkot, Sindh had great reservations over the passage of effluent of Balochistan from their main drain, and they feared it would destroy their green belt of rice and paddy crop.

Sindh CM went on to add that after holding a number of meetings with the federal government it had been decided that Hairdin Carrier Drain-I and Hairdin Carrier-II and Outfall as per new alignment, Baroon saifullah, would be constructed for additional drainage water from Balochistan.

The chief minister Balochistan urged Sindh chief minister to allow opening of one additional siphon to pass Balochistan effluent through RBOD-III.

The chief minister Sindh agreed to the proposal and directed secretary irrigation to visit the areas and report to him before opening the other siphon.

Raising the issue of the inequitable distribution of Hub Dam Water, Balochistan chief minister said that 72 percent catchment area of Hub Dam was in Balochistan and 28 percent in Sindh.

“But Sindh is utilising 63 percent water while Balochistan consumed only 37 percent,” he complained.

He added that the sharing formula had been finalised in 1980s when industrial and drinking water requirements of Hub area were at their lowest.

He urged Sindh CM to rationalise the distribution of stored water.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Shah replied that there was no such agreed water distribution formula on record.

He added that the maintenance and operation of Hub Dam lay with Wapda.

He directed secretary irrigation to give him a detailed report so that distribution of storage water could be made accordingly.

In the end, both the chief ministers agreed to hold another high-powered meeting in Quetta in March to review the progress on the decisions taken in the meeting.