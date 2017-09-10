KARACHI - Dozens of Christians of capital have protested in front of National Press Club, at Burma’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

Protesters were holding placards and were chanting slogans against Burmese government and military for carrying out worst human right abuses against the Muslim community.

Pakistan’s Christian Citizen Forum Chairman Advocate Sheheryar Shams addressing the rally said that out of over 60 million population of Burma, 22 percent are Muslims while 3 percent are other minorities. He said Rohingya Muslims were illegally declared foreigners and were deprived of their Nationality.

He said there shops and homes were burnt and they were banned to carry out their religious rituals. He said all Christian community strongly condemn the barbaric act and demand United Nations and other human rights organisations to interfere and stop all the human rights violations immediately. He said Christians also demand from Government of Pakistan to play its role in providing security to all Burmese Muslim community.

Gulzar Masih Malik said the massacre of Rohinga’s was genocide and it should be stopped immediately. He said reportedly, the military under Aung San Suu Kyi’s Government of Myanmar has been attacking the predominantly Muslim Rohingyas in Rakhine, Myanmar (Burma). He said according to the European Rohingya Council (ERC), 3,000 Rohingyas have been killed within three days between 25 and 27 August, 2017.

Their villages have been burned to the ground.

The protesters also demanded that Nobel Peace Prize Committee should confiscate or take back the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi. They said the Nobel Prize is the highest prize only to be given to “people who have given their utmost to international brotherhood and sisterhood.