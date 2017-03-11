KARACHI - The Karachi University public relations officer (PRO) said on Friday that the Pakistan Army was assisting the government in taking the national census in view of the Supreme Court judgment.

The members of the Karachi University (KU) Syndicate and deans unanimously expressed their satisfaction with allotment of place in non-academic block of the campus to the staff of the national institution for six weeks like other universities.

The public relations officer further said that no academic activity, classes or research activity would be affected due the presence of the staff of the national institution. Their presence is for the fulfilment of a national duty, he added.