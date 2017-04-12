KARACHI - Police high-ups on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the demolition of a historic government school to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and directed it to arrest the culprits. The school was located in the area of Soldier Bazaar Police Station.

The Jufelhurst School, established in 1928 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence inside the school boundary, was demolished by building mafia on Saturday night. It had been declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department a few years ago.

After the demolition, people took to the streets, prompting the authorities to take action against the culprits, including an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Police high-ups took notice of the school demolition, registered a case against the culprits and suspended Soldier Bazaar SHO Irshad Soomro.

The authorities however failed to arrest the culprits nominated in the FIR and investigation into the case was transferred from East Zone Investigation to Counter-Terrorism Department’s Operation I SP Munir Shaikh, reads a notification issued by the Sindh Police. “The CTD additional IG will supervise the investigation and submit a report to the Sindh Police inspector general after ascertaining involvement of the accused.”

Police sources said that culprits, including FIA official Adnan, had gone underground after registration of a case against them at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station. Police high-ups have also directed the officials concerned to arrest the culprits without any discrimination. In 1928, the Jufelhurst School was established by Sybil D’Abreo on nearly one acre of land in what was then known as Cincinnatus town, a Christian neighbourhood, in the city.

Late on Saturday night, some 40 to 50 people began the demolition of the old bungalow inside Jufelhurst School premises, prompting authorities to move against the suspects involved in the act.

Inspector General of Sindh Police A.D. Khowaja on Monday launched a "discreet enquiry" into the demolition of the building as activists and citizens in Karachi expressed their shock and anger over the move.

Locals gathered at the site and informed police and education department officials about it, said the historic school’s principal.

PC-I for repairs of the heritage school has been approved and required funds have also been released.

The repair and renovation work of the Jufelhurst School was supposed to begin in the next 10 to 15 days but on late Saturday night the suspects bulldozed the building.