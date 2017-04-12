KARACHI - Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday directed the traffic police to implement the court orders regarding ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city in daytime.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday on implementation of court orders with regard to ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city in daytime. He directed representatives of the transport associations to cooperate with the city administration and traffic police for implementation of the court orders. DIG for Traffic Asif Ijaz Sheikh briefed the meeting about violation of traffic rules by heavy transport vehicle owners on various roads of the city, adding that heavy transport was causing blockades on busiest roads of the city. “Traffic police personnel are also facing difficulties in controlling traffic,” he said. On this occasion, representatives of the transport associations assured the meeting that they would cooperate with the city administration and traffic police in this regard.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken at Northern Bypass for security of transporters. The meeting also reviewed the security plan for the route. The meeting decided that the deputy inspector general (west) would take security measure at the Northern Bypass.

The meeting was attended by the DIG traffic (district west), SSPs of traffic police of all districts, representative of transport associations and deputy commissioners.