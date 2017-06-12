KARACHI - Two seminary students were drowned while bathing at Mai Kolachi riverbed within the limits of Maripur police station on Sunday.

Police said that the both the students including Usman, 13, and Ehsan, 12, were rushed to the riverbed for fishing and drowned. Later, rescuers launched search operation and found the body of Usman while the search was continue for the body of Ehsan till filing of the story.

Separately, two youth were drowned while bathing in Kheerthar Canal, Sukkur on Sunday. A group of youth were bathing in Kheerthar Canal near Kinara Hotel when two of them including Asghar Ali Lashari and Hyder Ali lashari, resident of Barrage Colony, drowned in the canal. The relatives of youth and others started searching their bodies but to no avail till filing of the story.

3 GANGSTERS HELD

The law enforcement agencies Sunday claimed to have arrested three notorious gangsters of Sohail Dada Gang in a raid conducted in Salar Goth area of Malir City while a large number of residents including women and children gathered on main National Highway to stage a protest for the release of alleged gangsters.

According to the police protesters blocked the main road and pelted stones upon the vehicles and police which resulted in worst traffic jam and created law and order situation in the area.

Thousands of vehicles coming from Qauidabd towards airport and Shahrah-e-Faisal were stuck on the road.

The prolonged protest continue at least three hours on the road and after police officials failed to disburse the protesters by negotiations they then unleashed the baton charge on participants along with aerial firing to disburse them.

Reportedly two women sustained Bullet injuries on their arms and were taken to the hospital by rescue workers.

“An agency arrested some criminals’ elements from Salar Goth which provoked the residents for protest, they were demanding their release” Abul Khaliq Marwat the SHO Malir said.

Although the SHO denied any firing from police upon the protest and any bullet injuries.

SSP Rao Anwar said that team of Pakistan Rangers Sindh has raided the area and arrested three gang war criminals but the comrades of arrested suspects provoked and backed the residents to stage protest against LAEs to pressurize them. On the other side, over a dozen MQM London activists have been rounded up in various operations and raids carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the operation against the MQM London activities have been boosted up following the wall chalking in parts of the city. Wall chalking has been witnessed in different localities of the metropolis on the occasion of 39th anniversary of the All Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement Organization (APMSO). The workers have been arrested were including Salman, Manaf, Siraj, Sharif, Tariq Qurashi and various other workers have been arrested by security agencies in raids carried out in different parts of the city. Hundreds of the MQM workers have already been missing during Karachi operation.