KARACHI - Senator Shahi Syed on Sunday announced to hold a massive public gathering in Karachi on 26th of March.

He said that Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan would address the gathering, and directed the workers to get ready to offer historic reception to the ANP chief at Karachi Airport on that day.

Addressing the ANP worker’s convention in Mujahid Colony Nazimabad, organised by ANP District Central, Shahi Syed, who is the Sindh Chief of ANP, said that the party had been facing an unannounced ban for long, and it was a good sign that after passage of lengthy time the party had got a level playing field in the politics of Karachi.

“I pay tribute to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), especially paramilitary force, Rangers, for restoring peace in the port city,” said Shahi.

He also paid tributes to those workers and leaders who faced hard times and even sacrificed their lives to uplift the ideology of Bacha Khan.

ANP leaders Younus Khan Banori, Niyaz Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Khan Afridi, PSF leader Sher Afridi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Announcing to hold a massive public gathering in Karachi on 26th of March, he informed ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain would reach Karachi on the day to address the gathering.

“After about nine years, the ANP chief is scheduled to deliver a speech in Karachi,” said Shahi.

Talking about the miserable condition of Karachi, he said that PPP government in the province; the so-called stakeholder of the city, had been neglecting the port city for quite some time now.

“The politicization of municipal department has ruined the entire system. The city has turned into a garbage dump,” he said, and demanded the federal and provincial governments to show seriousness over the issues of Karachi and announce more development packages for the port city.

Without naming the faction of MQM, he said that those who were changing loyalties and joining other groups could not escape accountability as these people had remained involved in target killings, China-Cutting and extortion.

ANP Sindh chief also urged the Pakhtoon residents of Karachi to ensure that they were counted in the upcoming census.

He asked the Pakhtoons to give details in the census with a ball point and mention Pushto language as their mother tongue.

Terming the (Frontier Crimes Regulation 1901) in FATA a black law, the ANP leader demanded the government to repeal it, and amalgamate FATA into KP as per the resolution of FATA members tabled in parliament.