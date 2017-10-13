KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will stage protest demonstrations today (Friday) on more than 50 places in the city against increase in the multi-air-tariff and looting of billions of rupees by K-Electric.

The main protest will be staged outside Masjid Baitul Mukarram which will be addressed by Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Amir JI district East Younus Barai and other leaders.

In addition to this, protest demonstrations at more than 50 places will be held across all the five districts. Amir JI district Central Mun’am Zafar Khan, Amir JI district South Abdul Rasheed, Amir JI district West Abdul Razzaq Khan and Amir JI district Bin Qasim Abdul Jameel and other leaders will address these demonstrations.

It may be recalled that Nepra has announced a multi-air-tariff for seven years with 20 to 100 per cent increase according to which small users will have to bear the highest increase. Nepra held many meetings to discuss multi-air-tariff in which Amir JI Karachi presented the case of people of Karachi and unearthed the loot and grabbing of K-Electric with undeniable facts and figures. He also opposed the increase in the tariff but the nexus of government, Nepra and K-Electric ignored these statistics and facts and increased the tariff.

JI will file a petition in Sindh High Court against this unjustified increase in the multi-air-tariff by K-Electric and will not accept this economic burden on the citizens in any case.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chief Shahi Syed has rejected KE‘s increase in multiyear tariff and termed it a injustice with the people of Karachi. Commenting on the KE attitude, Senator Syed said that increase from 20 to 100 per cent in the electricity rates is a cruel act while the silence of the NEPRA in this regard has confirms that regulatory authority is the part of nexus. He said that party would not tolerate such act which is being done to loot billions of rupees for the citizen of Karachi.

Drawing attention towards the other miseries of Karachiites, ANP leader said that since long the citizens were deprived of basic facilities including water, transport, cleanliness, power outages and others.

while now another injustice has been made by increasing the electricity tariff.

He said that the private power company has given free hand to rob people whereas KE is also failed to take preventive steps during recent heat wave in city increasing the problems of citizens.

Shahi demanded the private power company to withdraw the increase in tariff immediately and asked the NEPRA Chairman to take notice of KE‘s misappropriation.

OUR STAFF REPORTER