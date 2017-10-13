KARACHI : On the special directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Karachi Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, KU has initiated the installation of water meters in the campus.

In the first phase, three meters were installed in the campus recently due to which KU managed to save Rs5.3 million this month while Rs10 million more are expected to be saved monthly after the installation of three more meters.

It was mentioned that this issue was not dealt with seriously in the past; therefore KU has to pay the bills of additional Rs10 million monthly.

Dr Ajmal Khan expressed great concern over the issue soon after assuming the charge of the vice chancellor. Dr. Khan took personal interest in resolving this issue and gave directives to install meters.

Moreover, KU was paying around 2.8 million rupees to the employees of evening programme in the varsity, the vice chancellor took notice of this and additional employees were sacked; therefore now this expense has been curtailed till Rs1.4 million.

The vice chancellor has also introduced online system for admissions this year at the cost of Rs6.5 million for printing of prospectus will be saved.

Vice Chancellor is taking personal interest in resolving the financial crisis of the varsity and analyzing other expenses as well.