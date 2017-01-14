SHIKARPUR - PML-F MNA Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar and Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Ali Khushk on Friday opened a renovated Basic Health Unit (BHU).

Save the Children renovated the Unit with the financial support provided by European Union (EU) under its Women and Children/Infants Improved Nutrition in Sindh-WINS programme.

A community member of CPI Scheme, Ghulam Hussain Abro, gave a brief presentation through chart presentations to the participants and informed them about the whole process of CPI Scheme from the start till end.

He said that the EU gave the amount of Rs2624984 for the renovation, while Rs1835074 were utilised as material cost and Rupees 789910 were used as labour cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Save the Children (Upper Sindh) Programme Director Hameedullah Khan said that children are country’s future. “Save the Children focuses on the better health of mother and children and considers it as a mission.

The organisation is working on different programmes, including IMNCH, FP PAC and EU WINS, to save the lives of children and provide better health care to the mother and child,” he elaborated.

On the occasion, programme director asserted that it was the prime responsibility of the incumbent government to allocate funds for the betterment of masses.

PPHI District Manager Colonel (r) Ahmed Bux Soomro, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the efficiency of Save the Children, and said that he was very much thankful to the organisation for assisting in reducing malnutrition and providing treatment facilities to thousands of children and thus saving their lives.

“Not only this, but Save the Children also provided much-needed support in the shape of renovation and upgradation BHUs,” Soomro added.

Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Ali Khushk lauded the services of the organisation, and said that Save the Children was a partner organisation. “Hopefully, this support will continue in future as well,” he expressed optimism.

In the end, PML-F Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar also thanked Save the Children, and said that PPHI and Save the Children were working together for a noble cause.

On the occasion, Mahar requested the government of Sindh to solve the outstanding problems faced by the people through announcing development programmes for them and providing jobs to the jobless.

Meanwhile, Save the Children also played a video of the BHU of Ruk, which, prior to the start of the work, was in a pathetic state as about two feet of stagnant water filled its premises.

IHS District Coordinator Nabi Bux Bhutto, Save the Children (upper Sindh) Project Director Hameedullah Khan, FSL Coordinator Shahid Ali, Media & Communication Officer Imran Ali Soomro, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Abdul Qadir Mahar, UC Chairman Sher Muhammad Abro, villagers and other notables attended the opening ceremony.