KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja on Tuesday inaugurated the photo gallery at Police Museum located in the premises of Police Headquarters South office.

Appreciating efforts made by former chief of the provincial police, Saud Mirza for establishing the “Sindh Police Museum” on modern lines, he said it will be catalyst in digitalization of all relevant record of the department since its inception in 1843.

“Ready availability of record is always beneficial in tracing the trend and attitudes in terms of criminality over the years and enhancing professional capacities of cops in assessing emerging situations,” said IGP- Sindh.

AD Khawaja said the museum was also important to conserve the history and keep cognizant the present as well as future generations of the achievements made by the police department.

“I am confident that the facility would open fresh vistas for researchers in the province,” he said. Chief Conservator of the facility and former IGP - Sindh, Saud Mirza on the occasion said Sindh police force constituted by Sir Charles Napier registered significant development from 1843 to 1848.

“As per available data 151 criminal cases were registered during this period and police service with a capacity of 2400 personnel covered Karachi, Hyderabad and Shikarpur districts,” he said.

The police force itself comprised three branches encompassing mounted police, city police and rural police respectively, elaborated the official.

As for the building that houses the Sindh Police Museum, he said built in 1870 the structure is a declared heritage and has to be duly protected.

The museum holds a treasure of police record, photographs, weaponry medals besides clippings of newspapers carrying reports related to the provincial police force since late 19th century.

Saud Mirza said the governing body of the museum include IGP - Sindh as its patron and provincial home secretary alongwith serving and retired officers as the members.

Competent individuals also known for their professional integrity as former IGs Aftab Nabi, Asad Jehangir, Dr. Aslam Ibrahim, Saud Mirza are also among its governing body members alongwith former secretary Kalim ullah Lashari, Additional IGP-Sindh, Secretary of Sindh Antiques Department and SP-Headquarters (Garden).