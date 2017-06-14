MIRPURKHAS - A teenage girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her house in village Haji Muhammad Shafi Sansi, deh 336, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Tuesday.

Reports say that Shremti Taari, 12, d/o Karansi Meghwar, was angry with her mother over some domestic matter.

Feeling disheartened, she hanged herself with the ceiling fan of her room. Although her family members immediately rushed, separated her from the rope, and took her to taluka hospital, she died on the way. Body of the girl was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Two persons nominated in murder of peasant held

Phuladyun police on Tuesday arrested two accused nominated in a murder case of a peasant, Dodo Bheel.

The case had been registered on the complaint of deceased’s son Narain Bheel, who had alleged that his father was killed by landlord Naseer Khan Marri, his supervisor Saleem Punjabi and Arbab Machi, who threw his body in Doso Shakh to give the impression that his death had occurred due to drowning.

Reports say that a day back, body of the deceased, Dodo Bheel, was recovered from Doso Shakh near Sindhri.

The body was shifted to rural health center, Phuladyun where the postmortem was conducted and then the body was handed over to heirs.

Initially Phuladyun police was reluctant to register the case, but when relatives of the deceased as well as the villagers placed the body in front of the police station and protested, and later when PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal intervened, case was registered. Early Tuesday morning, police carried out raids and apprehended two accused, Saleem Punjabi and Arbab Machi, while raids were being conducted to capture the landlord, Naseer Khan Marri.

Sources say that the landlord has said that he is innocent and he and his companions are being implicated in the case under a conspiracy.

He further demanded the higher authorities to order impartial inquiry into the case without any delay.

It has been learnt that the landlord was unhappy with the peasant over his support for those peasants who had escaped his territory without making payment in advance.