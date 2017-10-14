MIRPURKHAS - Town police arrested four accused for allegedly raping a woman in civil hospital on late Thursday. According to details, town police were informed that a widow Gulshan Leghari from district Tandoallahyar admitted into female medical ward of the civil hospital where she was allegedly raped by hospital staff.

SHO town Kanwer Singh and DSP city Muhammad Ayub Dars arrived at the spot and took ward boy Abdullah, Rajesh and an unknown person into custody. District Health Officer Mirpurkhas was also reached the hospital.

Later, medical checkup was conducted of the victim. Heirs of the victim women also protested for this incident at premises of the civil hospital. Police told that real accused under trainee dispenser Haresh, son of Naro Meghwar, who had escaped from the hospital was arrested by police in raid at Zahidabad on Friday in the limit of Khan police station.

Further investigations are underway.