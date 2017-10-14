KARACHI - The Oxford University Press (OUP) is holding its annual Book Fair from October 15.

An announcement here on Friday said that month-long event would be held up to November 15 at the Oxford bookshops in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Quetta, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

It will also be held for a shorter duration at Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Khairpur, Shahdadpur, Sukkur, Panu Aqil, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The yearly event offers attractive discounts on a wide range of books and draws a large number of visitors which includes book-lovers, children, booksellers, librarians, and students and teachers from schools, colleges, and universities.

The book fair features a diverse selection of books including locally published and imported books for children, English Language Teaching material, reference books, and school and higher education textbooks.

Well-researched academic and general books on international affairs, politics, history, literature, as well as biographies and memoirs of prominent Pakistani personalities will also be showcased.

The ever-popular range of Oxford’s hallmark English and bi-lingual dictionaries and thesauruses will be available at special, reduced prices.

Of particular interest to people visiting the fair this year will be The Platinum Series launched in celebration of Pakistan’s 70 years. The series comprises over 70 titles on Pakistan covering a broad spectrum of disciplines, from history, gender studies, economics, sociology, and politics, to literature, art, culture, and much more. Written by renowned academics and experts in the relevant fields, these books showcase Pakistan’s rich, varied, and evolving history.

Children will enjoy browsing through the exciting new series of mystery stories Munna Man and Baby Lady written by Shahbano Bilgrami. The series narrates the fantastic adventures of two girls named Daliya and Anniyah who solve cases as the superheroes Munna Man and Baby Lady.

As part of the book fair, a lucky draw and lucky dip will also be organized at select Oxford bookshops, it was further pointed out.